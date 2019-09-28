Reviewing Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)’s and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s results

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 95.32M -0.99 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 4 0.00 22.50M -1.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4,120,342,353.25% -98.8% -61.3% GlycoMimetics Inc. 595,963,341.63% -24.1% -23.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.01 beta means Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 101.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 138.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc. has 23.9 and 23.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s consensus target price is $5.5, while its potential upside is 25.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44% and 0%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.