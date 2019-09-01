Reviewing Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)’s and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 28.51 N/A -0.99 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 88 6.23 N/A 3.71 20.20

Table 1 demonstrates Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2%

Volatility & Risk

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.01 beta. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.9. The Current Ratio of rival Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.7. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 381.48% for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $10.4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.