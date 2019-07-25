Reviewing Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)’s and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s results

Both Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.51 N/A -1.04 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.14 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Volatility & Risk

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.66 beta, while its volatility is 66.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.52 beta which makes it 48.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Its competitor CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.4, with potential upside of 276.81%. Meanwhile, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 127.05%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.8% and 90%. Insiders owned roughly 3.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.