Reviewing Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)’s and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s results

Both Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 95.32M -0.99 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 3 0.00 12.61M -1.25 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4,163,536,297.72% -98.8% -61.3% Cerecor Inc. 372,790,161.41% -218.9% -65.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.01 beta indicates that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 101.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Cerecor Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. On the competitive side is, Cerecor Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cerecor Inc. has a consensus target price of $10, with potential upside of 215.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cerecor Inc. had bullish trend.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.