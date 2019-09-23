Reviewing Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)’s and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s results

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 32.88 N/A -0.99 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 62 111.46 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AnaptysBio Inc. are 17 and 17 respectively. AnaptysBio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of AnaptysBio Inc. is $75, which is potential 81.99% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are AnaptysBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has weaker performance than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.