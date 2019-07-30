Reviewing Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)’s and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s results

We are comparing Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.45 N/A -1.04 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243%

Volatility and Risk

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.66 and it happens to be 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.24 beta and it is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.9 and 4.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 279.56% and an $10.4 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.8% and 23.1% respectively. About 3.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.