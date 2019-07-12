Reviewing Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Healthcare Information Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Inovalon Holdings Inc. has 70.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 57.70% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2.6% of Inovalon Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.05% of all Healthcare Information Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Inovalon Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -4.50% -1.60% Industry Average 7.84% 10.44% 7.91%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Inovalon Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalon Holdings Inc. N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 19.76M 252.02M 182.51

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Inovalon Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalon Holdings Inc. 1 2 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 3.67 2.77

$14.25 is the average target price of Inovalon Holdings Inc., with a potential downside of -5.00%. The rivals have a potential upside of 48.92%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Inovalon Holdings Inc. make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Inovalon Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovalon Holdings Inc. 0.8% 17.64% -2.92% 21.11% 40.1% -1.69% Industry Average 5.50% 10.25% 12.73% 21.60% 40.67% 29.13%

For the past year Inovalon Holdings Inc. has -1.69% weaker performance while Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 29.13% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inovalon Holdings Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s rivals have 2.76 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inovalon Holdings Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Inovalon Holdings Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.66. In other hand, Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Inovalon Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Inovalon Holdings Inc.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models throughout the healthcare industry. The company through, large-scale data interconnectivity capabilities, unparalleled proprietary data sets, advanced analytics, data-driven intervention systems, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, enables the assessment and improvement of clinical and quality outcomes, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. It serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. The company provides technology that supports approximately 500 healthcare organizations. Its platforms are informed by data pertaining to approximately 848,000 physicians; 371,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 150 million Americans. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.