Reviewing Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV)’s and Its Peers results

As Healthcare Information Services company, Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Inovalon Holdings Inc. has 68.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 62.64% institutional ownership for its competitors. 4.6% of Inovalon Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.59% of all Healthcare Information Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Inovalon Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -4.50% -1.60% Industry Average 6.58% 10.06% 7.60%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Inovalon Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalon Holdings Inc. N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 35.73M 542.93M 103.53

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Inovalon Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalon Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.40 3.00 2.75

$20 is the consensus price target of Inovalon Holdings Inc., with a potential upside of 22.70%. The potential upside of the rivals is 60.38%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data given earlier is that Inovalon Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Inovalon Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovalon Holdings Inc. -0.33% 4.17% 12.78% 6.08% 48.51% 5.78% Industry Average 3.60% 9.04% 14.70% 22.21% 24.61% 27.52%

For the past year Inovalon Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Inovalon Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.85 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inovalon Holdings Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.64 shows that Inovalon Holdings Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.86 which is 14.44% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Inovalon Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Inovalon Holdings Inc.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models throughout the healthcare industry. The company through, large-scale data interconnectivity capabilities, unparalleled proprietary data sets, advanced analytics, data-driven intervention systems, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, enables the assessment and improvement of clinical and quality outcomes, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. It serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. The company provides technology that supports approximately 500 healthcare organizations. Its platforms are informed by data pertaining to approximately 848,000 physicians; 371,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 150 million Americans. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.