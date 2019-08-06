Reviewing Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Healthcare Information Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.64% of all Healthcare Information Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Inovalon Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.59% of all Healthcare Information Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Inovalon Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -4.50% -1.60% Industry Average 6.58% 10.06% 7.60%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Inovalon Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalon Holdings Inc. N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 35.73M 542.93M 103.53

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Inovalon Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalon Holdings Inc. 1 2 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 3.79 2.74

$14.25 is the consensus target price of Inovalon Holdings Inc., with a potential downside of -15.98%. The rivals have a potential upside of 45.35%. Given Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inovalon Holdings Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Inovalon Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovalon Holdings Inc. -0.33% 4.17% 12.78% 6.08% 48.51% 5.78% Industry Average 3.60% 9.04% 14.70% 22.21% 24.61% 27.52%

For the past year Inovalon Holdings Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inovalon Holdings Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s rivals have 2.85 and 2.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inovalon Holdings Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Inovalon Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.64 and its 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s rivals are 14.44% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Dividends

Inovalon Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s peers beat Inovalon Holdings Inc.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models throughout the healthcare industry. The company through, large-scale data interconnectivity capabilities, unparalleled proprietary data sets, advanced analytics, data-driven intervention systems, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, enables the assessment and improvement of clinical and quality outcomes, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. It serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. The company provides technology that supports approximately 500 healthcare organizations. Its platforms are informed by data pertaining to approximately 848,000 physicians; 371,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 150 million Americans. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.