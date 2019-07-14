Reviewing Inogen Inc. (INGN)’s and Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s results

Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) and Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inogen Inc. 98 3.72 N/A 2.06 36.33 Pulse Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Inogen Inc. and Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inogen Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 12.8% Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -82.6% -75.5%

Liquidity

Inogen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.4 and 6.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pulse Biosciences Inc. are 17.1 and 17.1 respectively. Pulse Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Inogen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Inogen Inc. and Pulse Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inogen Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Inogen Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 189.57% and an $181.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Inogen Inc. and Pulse Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9%. Inogen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 42.7% of Pulse Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inogen Inc. 10.41% -9.97% -45% -49.6% -58.7% -39.72% Pulse Biosciences Inc. -1.32% -20.91% -26.76% 1.28% -13.46% 10.56%

For the past year Inogen Inc. has -39.72% weaker performance while Pulse Biosciences Inc. has 10.56% stronger performance.

Summary

Inogen Inc. beats Pulse Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in dermatology/aesthetics, oncology, minimally invasive ablation, and veterinary applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.