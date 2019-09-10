Reviewing Inogen Inc. (INGN)’s and NxStage Medical Inc. (:)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) and NxStage Medical Inc. (:). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inogen Inc. 73 2.67 N/A 2.06 29.85 NxStage Medical Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Inogen Inc. and NxStage Medical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Inogen Inc. and NxStage Medical Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inogen Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 12.8% NxStage Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Inogen Inc. and NxStage Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inogen Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 NxStage Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Inogen Inc. has a 110.23% upside potential and an average target price of $90.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Inogen Inc. shares and 91.91% of NxStage Medical Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Inogen Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.1% are NxStage Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inogen Inc. 1.65% -7.81% -28.36% -58.95% -68.45% -50.47% NxStage Medical Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Inogen Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors NxStage Medical Inc.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

NxStage Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting. The company operates through three segments: System One, In-Center, and Services. The System One segment sells and rents the NxStage System One and PureFlow SL dialysate preparation equipment, as well as sells disposable products in the home and critical care market for the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients in the home or a home-like setting and in the critical care market for the treatment of hospital-based patients with acute kidney failure or fluid overload. The In-Center segment engages in the sale of blood tubing sets and needles for hemodialysis primarily for the treatment of ESRD patients at dialysis centers, and needles for apheresis. The Services segment offers dialysis services to patients at NxStage Kidney Care dialysis centers. NxStage Medical, Inc. markets its products through direct sales and distributors to hospitals and dialysis clinics in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as QB Medical, Inc. and changed its name to NxStage Medical, Inc. NxStage Medical, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts.