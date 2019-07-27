Reviewing Inogen Inc. (INGN)’s and Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)’s results

Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) and Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inogen Inc. 94 3.64 N/A 2.06 36.33 Milestone Scientific Inc. N/A 1.73 N/A -0.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Inogen Inc. and Milestone Scientific Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Inogen Inc. and Milestone Scientific Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inogen Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 12.8% Milestone Scientific Inc. 0.00% -221.5% -71.1%

Volatility & Risk

Inogen Inc. has a 1.44 beta, while its volatility is 44.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Milestone Scientific Inc.’s 67.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.67 beta.

Liquidity

Inogen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.7. Competitively, Milestone Scientific Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Inogen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Milestone Scientific Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Inogen Inc. and Milestone Scientific Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inogen Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Milestone Scientific Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$181.5 is Inogen Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 195.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Inogen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.3% of Milestone Scientific Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Inogen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.1% of Milestone Scientific Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inogen Inc. 10.41% -9.97% -45% -49.6% -58.7% -39.72% Milestone Scientific Inc. -1.2% 9.31% 6.21% -35.92% -42.94% 15.31%

For the past year Inogen Inc. has -39.72% weaker performance while Milestone Scientific Inc. has 15.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Inogen Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Milestone Scientific Inc.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Milestone Scientific Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery instruments for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System Instrument, a computer-controlled local anesthesia delivery instrument that incorporates the pressure feedback elements of its patented CompuFlo technology, which allows dentists to administer injections into the periodontal ligament space; and CompuDent, a computer-controlled local anesthetic delivery instrument that provides painless injections for various routine dental treatments, including implants, root canals, crowns, fillings, and cleanings. Its products also comprise CompuMed, a computer-controlled injection instrument for use in various applications, such as colorectal surgery, podiatry, dermatology, nasal and sinus surgery, hair transplantation and cosmetic surgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, and others. In addition, the company provides The Wand, a hand piece that allow dentists to provide painless injections for virtually various dental procedures, including routine cleanings and fillings, as well as implants, root canals, and crowns. Milestone Scientific Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.