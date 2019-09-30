Reviewing Innoviva Inc. (INVA)’s and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s results

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 11 0.35 53.46M 3.37 3.52 Soligenix Inc. 1 -1.94 16.29M -0.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Innoviva Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 478,603,401.97% 334.6% 74.3% Soligenix Inc. 1,632,919,005.61% -139.2% -82.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.5 beta means Innoviva Inc.’s volatility is 50.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Soligenix Inc. on the other hand, has 1.3 beta which makes it 30.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

42.5 and 42.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Innoviva Inc. Its rival Soligenix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Innoviva Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Soligenix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Innoviva Inc. and Soligenix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 22.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.1% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend while Soligenix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats Soligenix Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.