Reviewing Innoviva Inc. (INVA)’s and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s results

Both Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 14 4.46 N/A 3.37 3.52 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Innoviva Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Innoviva Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.5 beta means Innoviva Inc.’s volatility is 50.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Innoviva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 42.5 while its Quick Ratio is 42.5. On the competitive side is, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. shares and 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.2% are Innoviva Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. has -31.92% weaker performance while Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 71.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.