Reviewing Innoviva Inc. (INVA)’s and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 13 4.42 N/A 3.37 3.52 Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 27.40 N/A -1.39 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Innoviva Inc. are 42.5 and 42.5. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $23.67, while its potential upside is 138.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Innoviva Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 41.6%. About 0.2% of Innoviva Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Precision BioSciences Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.