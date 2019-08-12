Reviewing Innoviva Inc. (INVA)’s and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s results

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 14 4.44 N/A 3.37 3.52 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Innoviva Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Innoviva Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Risk and Volatility

Innoviva Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.5 beta. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation’s 396.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 4.96 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Innoviva Inc. is 42.5 while its Current Ratio is 42.5. Meanwhile, OncoCyte Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. Innoviva Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OncoCyte Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Innoviva Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 31.2%. About 0.2% of Innoviva Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend while OncoCyte Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Innoviva Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.