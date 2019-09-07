Reviewing Innoviva Inc. (INVA)’s and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s results

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 14 4.14 N/A 3.37 3.52 MacroGenics Inc. 17 11.42 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Innoviva Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Innoviva Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Risk and Volatility

Innoviva Inc.’s current beta is 1.5 and it happens to be 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MacroGenics Inc.’s 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

Innoviva Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 42.5 and 42.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MacroGenics Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Innoviva Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Innoviva Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, MacroGenics Inc.’s potential upside is 102.85% and its consensus target price is $27.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Innoviva Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 95.8%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Innoviva Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are MacroGenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend while MacroGenics Inc. had bullish trend.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.