Reviewing Innoviva Inc. (INVA)’s and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s results

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 11 0.35 53.46M 3.37 3.52 Iterum Therapeutics plc 6 0.00 4.54M -5.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Innoviva Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 478,603,401.97% 334.6% 74.3% Iterum Therapeutics plc 70,387,596.90% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Innoviva Inc. is 42.5 while its Current Ratio is 42.5. Meanwhile, Iterum Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Innoviva Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Innoviva Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $17 average target price and a 188.14% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Innoviva Inc. shares. Comparatively, Iterum Therapeutics plc has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend while Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.