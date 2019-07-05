Reviewing Innoviva Inc. (INVA)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 15 5.53 N/A 3.52 4.18 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk and Volatility

Innoviva Inc.’s 1.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 72.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Immunic Inc. on the other hand, has 3.91 beta which makes it 291.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Innoviva Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 66 and 66 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7 respectively. Innoviva Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Immunic Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.7% of Innoviva Inc. shares and 1.9% of Immunic Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

Summary

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.