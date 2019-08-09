Reviewing Innoviva Inc. (INVA)’s and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s results

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 14 4.44 N/A 3.37 3.52 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Demonstrates Innoviva Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Global Cord Blood Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Innoviva Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Innoviva Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Global Cord Blood Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Innoviva Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.5 beta indicates that Innoviva Inc. is 50.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Global Cord Blood Corporation on the other hand, has 0.17 beta which makes it 83.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Innoviva Inc. are 42.5 and 42.5 respectively. Its competitor Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Innoviva Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Innoviva Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. was more bearish than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats Global Cord Blood Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).