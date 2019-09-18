Reviewing Innoviva Inc. (INVA)’s and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s results

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 13 4.32 N/A 3.37 3.52 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 92304.98 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Innoviva Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Innoviva Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Risk & Volatility

Innoviva Inc. has a 1.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc.’s beta is 2.27 which is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Innoviva Inc. has a Current Ratio of 42.5 and a Quick Ratio of 42.5. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and has 9 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Innoviva Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.5% and 25.9% respectively. Innoviva Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.