Reviewing Innoviva Inc. (INVA)’s and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s results

Both Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 15 5.19 N/A 3.52 4.18 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 139.33 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3%

Risk and Volatility

Innoviva Inc. has a 1.72 beta, while its volatility is 72.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

Innoviva Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 66 and 66 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Innoviva Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Innoviva Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 49.56% and its consensus price target is $23.6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Innoviva Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.7% and 92.2% respectively. Innoviva Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend while Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.