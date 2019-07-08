Reviewing Innoviva Inc. (INVA)’s and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s results

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 15 5.39 N/A 3.52 4.18 Cambrex Corporation 41 2.85 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Innoviva Inc. and Cambrex Corporation. Cambrex Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Innoviva Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Innoviva Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Cambrex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Innoviva Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

Innoviva Inc. has a 1.72 beta, while its volatility is 72.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cambrex Corporation on the other hand, has 2.36 beta which makes it 136.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Innoviva Inc. has a Current Ratio of 66 and a Quick Ratio of 66. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Innoviva Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Cambrex Corporation has a consensus price target of $49, with potential upside of 5.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.7% of Innoviva Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Innoviva Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7% Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend while Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Innoviva Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.