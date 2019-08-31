Reviewing Innoviva Inc. (INVA)’s and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s results

Both Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 14 4.35 N/A 3.37 3.52 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Innoviva Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Risk and Volatility

Innoviva Inc.’s 1.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has beta of 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Innoviva Inc. is 42.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 42.5. The Current Ratio of rival Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Innoviva Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Innoviva Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has an average price target of $15.5, with potential upside of 120.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. shares and 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. About 0.2% of Innoviva Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has weaker performance than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.