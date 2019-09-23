Reviewing Innoviva Inc. (INVA)’s and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s results

Both Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 13 4.22 N/A 3.37 3.52 Alector Inc. 19 46.65 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Innoviva Inc. and Alector Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Innoviva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 42.5 while its Quick Ratio is 42.5. On the competitive side is, Alector Inc. which has a 7.9 Current Ratio and a 7.9 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alector Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.1% of Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Innoviva Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Alector Inc. has 8.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. has -31.92% weaker performance while Alector Inc. has 17.33% stronger performance.

Summary



Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.