Reviewing Innoviva Inc. (INVA)’s and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s results

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva Inc. 14 4.50 N/A 3.37 3.52 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Innoviva Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Innoviva Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Acasti Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.75 average price target and a 314.44% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Innoviva Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 4.02%. About 0.2% of Innoviva Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Acasti Pharma Inc. has 13.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. has -31.92% weaker performance while Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.