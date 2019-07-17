Reviewing Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (ISSC)’s and Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s results

We are contrasting Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) and Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 3 5.61 N/A -0.16 0.00 Embraer S.A. 20 0.00 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. and Embraer S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. and Embraer S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -9.6% Embraer S.A. 0.00% -4.5% -1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.’s current beta is -0.3 and it happens to be 130.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Embraer S.A. on the other hand, has -0.24 beta which makes it 124.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.2. The Current Ratio of rival Embraer S.A. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Embraer S.A.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. and Embraer S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Embraer S.A. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Embraer S.A. is $24, which is potential 17.42% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29% of Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47% of Embraer S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.4% of Embraer S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 26.76% 38.77% 78.34% 97.9% 42.13% 107.54% Embraer S.A. -7.63% -4.5% -9.8% -17.55% -26.39% -18.48%

For the past year Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. has 107.54% stronger performance while Embraer S.A. has -18.48% weaker performance.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. The company also provides digital air data computers, which calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information derived from the measure of air pressure; integrated air data computers and display units that calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays, which convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays, which convey various types of airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters that allow pilots to select a desired cruising altitude and provide warnings to pilots when an unacceptable deviation occurs. In addition, it offers engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, such as oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; and integrated global navigation systems. The company serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, foreign militaries, and original equipment manufacturers. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft. Its products include ERJ 145 family, EMBRAER 170/190 family, and E-Jets family of commercial aircraft. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets; and offers support services, as well as leases aircraft. It provides Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; and Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet. The Defense & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Other Related Businesses segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de AeronÃ¡utica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o JosÃ© dos Campos, Brazil.