Reviewing Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR)’s and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR)’s results

This is a contrast between Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are REIT – Industrial and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 95 0.00 10.79M 0.95 110.77 First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 39 4.23 125.03M 1.15 33.30

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 11,362,679.02% 4.2% 3.2% First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 319,851,624.46% 10% 5.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.2% and 97% respectively. 3.8% are Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. 0.71% -15.48% 23.27% 72.38% 229.6% 132.8% First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 0.66% 3.86% 7.88% 16.86% 19.46% 32.33%

For the past year Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. was more bullish than First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. beats Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. It intends to acquire medical-use cannabis facilities properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in San Diego, California.