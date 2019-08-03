Reviewing Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT)’s and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s results

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|6
|2.97
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
Demonstrates Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-128.6%
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|376.4%
|-33.8%
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
On the other hand, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 950.00% and its average target price is $12.6.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.8% and 99.2%. Insiders held 0.3% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.67%
|-9.87%
|-31.82%
|-54.55%
|-80.84%
|-54.55%
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-75.54%
|-79.73%
|-77.39%
|-69.39%
|-89.07%
|-79.67%
For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
