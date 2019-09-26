Reviewing Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-128.60%
|Industry Average
|812.10%
|105.95%
|28.39%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.76M
|4.16M
|35.97
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.54
|1.66
|2.80
The competitors have a potential upside of 180.77%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.67%
|-9.87%
|-31.82%
|-54.55%
|-80.84%
|-54.55%
|Industry Average
|5.82%
|9.20%
|28.08%
|41.63%
|73.35%
|54.83%
For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.
Dividends
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
