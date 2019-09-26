Reviewing Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (INNT)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.00% -128.60% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

The competitors have a potential upside of 180.77%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Dividends

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.