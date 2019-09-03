Reviewing Innospec Inc. (IOSP)’s and Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)’s results

Both Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) and Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innospec Inc. 85 1.36 N/A 4.22 22.13 Element Solutions Inc 10 1.18 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Innospec Inc. and Element Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) and Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innospec Inc. 0.00% 11% 6.2% Element Solutions Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Innospec Inc. has a beta of 1.28 and its 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Element Solutions Inc on the other hand, has 2.13 beta which makes it 113.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Innospec Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Element Solutions Inc is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Innospec Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Element Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Innospec Inc. and Element Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innospec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Element Solutions Inc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Element Solutions Inc is $8, which is potential -14.26% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96% of Innospec Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.3% of Element Solutions Inc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Innospec Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Element Solutions Inc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innospec Inc. -0.37% 0.79% 13.56% 34.38% 19.11% 51.2% Element Solutions Inc -3.93% -4.57% -8.41% -9.73% -18.93% -3%

For the past year Innospec Inc. has 51.2% stronger performance while Element Solutions Inc has -3% weaker performance.

Summary

Innospec Inc. beats Element Solutions Inc on 8 of the 9 factors.

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care products, and other specialty chemicals to oil and gas exploration and production, oil refinery, fuel users, personal care formulation, home care, agrochemical and mining formulation, and other chemical and industrial companies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels. This segmentÂ’s products are used in the operation of automotive, marine, and aviation engines; power station generators; and heating oil. The Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for its customersÂ’ processes or products focused in the personal care, home care, agrochemical, and mining markets. The Oilfield Services segment develops and markets products to prevent loss of mud in drilling operations; chemical solutions for fracturing and stimulation operations; and products for oil and gas production, which enable flow assurance and asset integrity. The Octane Additives segment produces and sells tetra ethyl lead (TEL) for use in automotive gasoline. This segment is also involved in an environmental remediation business that manages the cleanup of redundant TEL plants. The company was formerly known as Octel Corp. and changed its name to Innospec Inc. in January 2006. Innospec Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.