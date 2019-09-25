Reviewing Innodata Inc. (INOD)’s and NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR)’s results

We are contrasting Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) and NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata Inc. 1 0.61 N/A -0.01 0.00 NCR Corporation 31 0.63 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Innodata Inc. and NCR Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) and NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.4% NCR Corporation 0.00% -29.2% -1.6%

Volatility and Risk

Innodata Inc.’s 0.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 28.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, NCR Corporation has beta of 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Innodata Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NCR Corporation are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. Innodata Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NCR Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Innodata Inc. and NCR Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NCR Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, NCR Corporation’s consensus price target is $39, while its potential upside is 22.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Innodata Inc. and NCR Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 27.1% and 96.7% respectively. Innodata Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of NCR Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Innodata Inc. -10.07% 32.98% 9.65% -12.59% 6.84% -16.67% NCR Corporation 8.23% 8.68% 17.72% 25.97% 21.75% 46.49%

For the past year Innodata Inc. has -16.67% weaker performance while NCR Corporation has 46.49% stronger performance.

Innodata Inc., a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution. The IADS segment offers services that enable clients in the financial services, insurance, medical, and healthcare sectors to enhance decision-support through digital technologies. This segment provides APS.Extract for use with life insurance underwriting and claims; and docGenix system that extracts and classifies data from unstructured legal documents to enhance an organizationÂ’s ability to analyze documentation and feed actionable data to downstream applications. The MIS segment provides media monitoring and analysis solutions, and professional services; and publishes Bulldog ReporterÂ’s Daily Dog, a daily e-newsletter; and Inside Health Media, a daily online newsletter, as well as offers media list and media intelligence services. This segmentÂ’s technology platform monitors, aggregates, analyzes, and shares content across social, traditional, and digital media. The company serves publishers, media and information companies, digital retailers, banks, insurance companies, government agencies, and other industries through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Software segment offers industry-based software applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing digital banking applications, as well as cash management and video banking software for the financial services industry. It also provides electronic and mobile payment solutions, sector-specific point of sale (POS) software applications, and back-office inventory, and store and restaurant management applications for the retail and hospitality industries; and software support and maintenance, and consulting and implementation services for its software solutions. Its Services segment provides assessment and preparation, staging, installation, implementation, and maintenance and support; and systems management and managed services for its hardware solutions. It also provides installation, maintenance, and managed services for third party networking products and computer hardware in the telecommunications and technology sectors. The companyÂ’s Hardware segment offers multi-function ATMs, interactive teller machines, thin-client ATMs, cash dispensers, cash recycling ATMs, and hardware for check and image processing; financial services hardware; and POS terminals, self-checkout kiosks, order and payment kiosks, bar code scanners, printers, and peripherals to retailers, restaurants, food service companies, and entertainment and sports venues. This segment also provides self-check in/out kiosk solutions for airlines, hotels, and casinos; and wayfinding solutions, digital signage, bill payment kiosks, and gift registries, as well as resells third party networking products. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.