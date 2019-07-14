Reviewing InnerWorkings Inc. (INWK)’s and Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s results

We are contrasting InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) and Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnerWorkings Inc. 4 0.16 N/A -1.47 0.00 Team Inc. 16 0.37 N/A -2.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights InnerWorkings Inc. and Team Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us InnerWorkings Inc. and Team Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnerWorkings Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -7.5% Team Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -4.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.52 shows that InnerWorkings Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Team Inc. is 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

InnerWorkings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Team Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Team Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to InnerWorkings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

InnerWorkings Inc. and Team Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.6% and 0%. InnerWorkings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Comparatively, Team Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InnerWorkings Inc. 13.82% 16.57% -21.5% -8.73% -56.17% 3.48% Team Inc. -1.76% -14.84% 2.82% -23.11% -23% 6.96%

For the past year InnerWorkings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Team Inc.

Summary

Team Inc. beats InnerWorkings Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management programs, rope access, and mechanical integrity and field heat treating services. The TeamFurmanite segment provides on-stream and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, heat exchanger and maintenance, isolation and test plug, and valve insertion services. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection services, pipeline integrity management services, and engineering assessment services. The company serves petrochemical, refining, power, pipeline, steel, pulp, and paper industries; and municipalities, shipbuilding, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and engineering and construction firms. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.