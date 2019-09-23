Reviewing InnerWorkings Inc. (INWK)’s and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s results

InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnerWorkings Inc. 4 0.20 N/A -1.48 0.00 Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.14 N/A -0.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see InnerWorkings Inc. and Steel Connect Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnerWorkings Inc. 0.00% -36.9% -12.2% Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -4.8%

Risk and Volatility

InnerWorkings Inc. has a 1.43 beta, while its volatility is 43.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Steel Connect Inc.’s beta is 0.16 which is 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of InnerWorkings Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Steel Connect Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. InnerWorkings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Steel Connect Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

InnerWorkings Inc. and Steel Connect Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.8% and 51.7%. InnerWorkings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.4%. Competitively, Steel Connect Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InnerWorkings Inc. -6.15% -5.18% 9.25% -18.12% -58.03% -2.14% Steel Connect Inc. 1.71% -1.11% -9.18% 7.23% -14.83% 2.89%

For the past year InnerWorkings Inc. has -2.14% weaker performance while Steel Connect Inc. has 2.89% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors InnerWorkings Inc. beats Steel Connect Inc.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.