Reviewing InnerWorkings Inc. (INWK)’s and PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) and PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnerWorkings Inc. 4 0.18 N/A -1.48 0.00 PRGX Global Inc. 7 0.77 N/A 0.04 136.83

In table 1 we can see InnerWorkings Inc. and PRGX Global Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us InnerWorkings Inc. and PRGX Global Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnerWorkings Inc. 0.00% -36.9% -12.2% PRGX Global Inc. 0.00% 4.6% 2.4%

Risk & Volatility

InnerWorkings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.43 beta. From a competition point of view, PRGX Global Inc. has a 0.62 beta which is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of InnerWorkings Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival PRGX Global Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. PRGX Global Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than InnerWorkings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.8% of InnerWorkings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.5% of PRGX Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% are InnerWorkings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, PRGX Global Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InnerWorkings Inc. -6.15% -5.18% 9.25% -18.12% -58.03% -2.14% PRGX Global Inc. -15.26% -16.89% -28.9% -38.42% -37.67% -40.76%

For the past year InnerWorkings Inc. was less bearish than PRGX Global Inc.

Summary

PRGX Global Inc. beats InnerWorkings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers. It also offers adjacent recovery services comprising advisory, analytics, and supplier information management (SIM) services, as well as PRGX OPTIX suite of analytics tools. The company serves retailers, such as discount, department, specialty, grocery, and drug stores, as well as wholesalers; business enterprises, including manufacturers, financial services firms, pharmaceutical companies, and resource companies, such as oil and gas companies; and federal and state government agencies. PRGX Global, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.