Reviewing InnerWorkings Inc. (INWK)’s and MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS)’s results

Since InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) and MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnerWorkings Inc. 4 0.20 N/A -1.48 0.00 MAXIMUS Inc. 74 1.85 N/A 3.65 20.15

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of InnerWorkings Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows InnerWorkings Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnerWorkings Inc. 0.00% -36.9% -12.2% MAXIMUS Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 14.4%

Volatility & Risk

InnerWorkings Inc.’s current beta is 1.43 and it happens to be 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MAXIMUS Inc. has a 0.88 beta and it is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of InnerWorkings Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival MAXIMUS Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. MAXIMUS Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than InnerWorkings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for InnerWorkings Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InnerWorkings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MAXIMUS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively MAXIMUS Inc. has a consensus target price of $80, with potential upside of 2.34%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both InnerWorkings Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.8% and 97.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.4% of InnerWorkings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of MAXIMUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InnerWorkings Inc. -6.15% -5.18% 9.25% -18.12% -58.03% -2.14% MAXIMUS Inc. -0.41% 1.24% 0.73% 6.63% 15% 12.94%

For the past year InnerWorkings Inc. had bearish trend while MAXIMUS Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MAXIMUS Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors InnerWorkings Inc.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.