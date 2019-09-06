Reviewing INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s results

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.25
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates INmune Bio Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.3%
|-87%
Liquidity
9.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. Its rival X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. INmune Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given INmune Bio Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 82.25% for INmune Bio Inc. with consensus price target of $11.5.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares and 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. INmune Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 67.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.88%
|-24.44%
|-42.79%
|-29.17%
|-18.72%
|-14.51%
For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance.
Summary
INmune Bio Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
