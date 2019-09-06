Reviewing INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s results

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates INmune Bio Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

9.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. Its rival X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. INmune Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given INmune Bio Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 82.25% for INmune Bio Inc. with consensus price target of $11.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares and 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. INmune Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 67.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.