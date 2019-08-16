Reviewing INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s results

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for INmune Bio Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, Urovant Sciences Ltd. which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown INmune Bio Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Urovant Sciences Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus price target and a 238.10% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 67.5%. Comparatively, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 75.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors INmune Bio Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.