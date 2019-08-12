Reviewing INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s results

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has INmune Bio Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

9.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. Its rival TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for INmune Bio Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 73.16% and its average price target is $28.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares and 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. 67.5% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has stronger performance than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.