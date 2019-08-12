Reviewing INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s results

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.48
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has INmune Bio Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
9.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. Its rival TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for INmune Bio Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
On the other hand, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 73.16% and its average price target is $28.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares and 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. 67.5% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|53.1%
|12.61%
|-8.05%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has stronger performance than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.