Reviewing INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)’s results

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see INmune Bio Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows INmune Bio Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given INmune Bio Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively the average price target of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 795.14% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.