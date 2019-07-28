Reviewing INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s results

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.28
|0.00
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|6.99
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of INmune Bio Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has INmune Bio Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.4%
|-69%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.
Analyst Ratings
INmune Bio Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 5.26%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 72% respectively. Insiders held roughly 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.23% are Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|INmune Bio Inc.
|1.94%
|4.81%
|41.04%
|0%
|0%
|35.92%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|24.76%
|24.76%
|33.33%
|8.99%
|-32.4%
|45.86%
For the past year INmune Bio Inc. was less bullish than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
