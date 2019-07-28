Reviewing INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s results

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 6.99 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of INmune Bio Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has INmune Bio Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

INmune Bio Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 5.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 72% respectively. Insiders held roughly 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.23% are Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. was less bullish than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.