Reviewing INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of INmune Bio Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides INmune Bio Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, OncoCyte Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. OncoCyte Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

INmune Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 91.67% and an $11.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 31.2% respectively. Insiders held 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation has 23.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than OncoCyte Corporation.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.