Reviewing INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)’s results

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Motif Bio plc 1 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00

$11.5 is INmune Bio Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 99.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.46% of Motif Bio plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance while Motif Bio plc has -90.47% weaker performance.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Motif Bio plc.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.