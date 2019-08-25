Reviewing INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for INmune Bio Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has INmune Bio Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

9.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. Its rival Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. INmune Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown INmune Bio Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

INmune Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 90.71% and an $11.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $27.33, while its potential upside is 92.74%. The information presented earlier suggests that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than INmune Bio Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

INmune Bio Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 0%. About 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 11% are Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. was more bullish than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.