Reviewing INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s results

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 6 0.00 3.58M -1.19 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 8.30M -3.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of INmune Bio Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has INmune Bio Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 59,966,499.16% -61.4% -59.8% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 156,591,955.32% -46.2% -31.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. INmune Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for INmune Bio Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of INmune Bio Inc. is $11.5, with potential upside of 100.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 51.2% respectively. 67.5% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. was less bullish than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors INmune Bio Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.