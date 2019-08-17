Reviewing INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s results

Both INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.99
|0.00
Table 1 highlights INmune Bio Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.8%
|-74%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|4
|2.80
Meanwhile, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $16.5, while its potential upside is 1,310.26%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 71.5% respectively. About 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|13.12%
|-74.36%
|-73.49%
|-65.41%
|-84.72%
|-61.67%
For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.67% weaker performance.
Summary
INmune Bio Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.
