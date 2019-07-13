Reviewing INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 98 11.57 N/A -10.75 0.00

Demonstrates INmune Bio Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Liquidity

INmune Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

INmune Bio Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 11 2.69

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $159.29 average price target and a 128.50% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares and 70.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 22.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.