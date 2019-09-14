Reviewing INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s results

Since INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 53.87 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for INmune Bio Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us INmune Bio Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$11.5 is INmune Bio Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 85.48%. On the other hand, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 121.52% and its average price target is $7. The data provided earlier shows that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than INmune Bio Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

INmune Bio Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 44.7%. About 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance while Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors INmune Bio Inc. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.