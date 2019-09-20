Reviewing INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.08 N/A -0.36 0.00

Demonstrates INmune Bio Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides INmune Bio Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of INmune Bio Inc. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. INmune Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of INmune Bio Inc. is $11.5, with potential upside of 97.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

INmune Bio Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 86.6%. About 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year INmune Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.