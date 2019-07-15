Reviewing INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s results

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.28
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates INmune Bio Inc. and Genfit SA earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.4%
|-69%
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for INmune Bio Inc. and Genfit SA.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Genfit SA is $56.5, which is potential 202.14% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 0% respectively. 59.8% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|INmune Bio Inc.
|1.94%
|4.81%
|41.04%
|0%
|0%
|35.92%
|Genfit SA
|-3.43%
|-8.41%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.19%
For the past year INmune Bio Inc. was more bullish than Genfit SA.
Summary
Genfit SA beats on 5 of the 7 factors INmune Bio Inc.
