Reviewing INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)’s and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s results

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Genfit SA 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Genfit SA is $56.5, which is potential 202.14% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both INmune Bio Inc. and Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 0% respectively. 59.8% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92% Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19%

